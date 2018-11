A gentleman went to Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra to purchase a mobile phone for himself but then he came back home with a well packaged phone hat contains broken tiles.

This is an old aged trick but then these criminals seems to find a way to lure unsuspecting victims at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

These are lots of criminals in that area and so if you want to purchase anything from there, you must be vigilante.

Kokonsa: