Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo has posted a video of himself and his girlfriend enjoying themselves during the 1st July holiday.

According to the actor, people keep asking if he is really dating his colleague actress, Vivian Okyere. Apparently, people don’t believe he could date such a beautiful young lady.

By posting the video, he wants everyone to understand the fact that he owns the lady.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: