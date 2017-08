Kumawood star, Yaw Dabo surprised his mother when he decided to build a massive house for her at the village where she lives.

Apparently, he wants to honor his mother for being by his side since childhood until he recently became a star in Kumawood movies. He recently shot to stardom after featuring in a few kumawood movies.

This is a good gesture. Hopefully, he will continue to shine in movies.

Watch the video below:

