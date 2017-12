Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono surprised everyone when he decided to perform a song called “Gbee Naabu” at the Rapperholic concert.

This was a diss song he made for Shatta Wale a few months ago when they had their beef.

Since Shatta Wale was also at the event, we all thought Yaa Pono will skip the performance of that particular song but then he went ahead and performed it.

Watch the video below:

Jojobsa