Watch Video: Yaa Pono Advises Legon Students To Smoke Weed

Rapper, Yaa Pono turn himself into a marijuana advocate during the University of Ghana for the Jubilish Hall Week Artiste Night.

The artiste was invited to perform at the event but then Midway through his performance, he paused and then advised the students to smoke weed to enable them learn.

The students screamed and applauded Yaa Pono’s for making that statement.

We are all know it is a crime to use marijuana in Ghana and so I don’t know why a known artiste like Yaa Pono will make such a statement.

