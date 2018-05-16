Watch Video: Woman Fakes Madness To Avoid Paying A Taxi Driver

This young lady was reported to have suddenly gone mad in public to avoid paying her taxi fare at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra.

According to the Taxi driver, the woman boarded the taxi and then asked the driver to take her to Hitz FM, located at Kokomlemle.

Upon reaching her destination, the woman got out of the taxi and then started acting as though she was mad. The taxi driver got pissed off to the extent that, he got a cane and then attempted to flog the woman for failing to pay her taxi fare.

Watch the video below:

