Ghana’s most celebrated music group, VVIP has launched an astonishing attack on Shatta Wale by claiming he was a big fool during an interview on YFM in Accra.

According to VVIP, Shatta wale disrespected them by stating the fact that they were one of the reason why Nigerians disrespected Ghanaian musicians.

Shatta wale recently made that statement when he posted a video attacking Wizkid.

Watch the video below:

