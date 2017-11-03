Watch Video: Victoria Hammah is Back Again With Full Force

Victoria Hammah, former Deputy Minister of Communication has been away from the public eye for a while now after she was sacked a few years ago based some statements she made on a leaked tape which has gone viral.

As you can see, she is still looking very young and stylish as usual.

Victoria Hammah is now the the Executive Director of the Progressive Organization for Women Advancement (POWA), a Network of public-spirited youth dedicated to protection of Women’s Rights as a link to broader social justice causes.

