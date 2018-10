These two Lebanese nationals were arrested in Kumasi by Asokwa Police for trying to smuggle huge sums of dollars out of the country.

According to reports, they decided to hide the money in car tyres to make it difficult for the authorities to notice.

Their luck run out when somebody tip off the Police about their criminal activities. When they were caught, the Police made them remove all the money from the car tyres.

Watch the video below:

