These two Doctors were captured on video arguing among each other during an operation of a pregnant woman at Umaid Hospital in India.

Thankfully, they were were dismissed moments after the video went viral. According to our source, the argument started because both doctors didn’t agree on the procedure for operating on the pregnant woman.

Instead of coming together to find a solution, they were rather arguing during the operation which automatically puts the woman’s life at risk.

