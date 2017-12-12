Watch Video: Tic Tac Disrespects GHOne TV Host By Walking Off from Live interview

Hiplife artiste, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known Tic Tac surprised many when he walked out during a live studio interview at GHOne TV.

Tic Tac felt he was being disrespected when the TV station was playing Shatta Wale’s music video in the background as they were interviewing him.

According to the Hiplife artiste, he expected the TV station to play his new music video during the interview instead of Shatta Wale’s music video. As soon as he found out they weren’t playing his music, he decided to storm out of the studio.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: