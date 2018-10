An unknown up-and-coming rapper called Paul has send a strong letter to the President by composing a rap song with his complains.

The young man seems to be frustrated about the way President Nana Addo was managing the economy of Ghana. According to him, he has completed school but then he is finding it difficult getting jobs.

He went further to say, most of his friends were in the same situation. Hopefully, the President will get has message.

Watch the video below:

