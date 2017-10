Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy was captured on video performing together with the Shatta Wale aka “Gbee naabu” during the Ashaiman to da World Concert.

After insulting stonebwoy for several months, Shatta Wale decided to join Stonebwoy on stage to perform.

I don’t understand why Stonebwoy keeps on entertaining “Gbee naabu” after all the insults. He shouldn’t have allowed him to perform at his concert.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: