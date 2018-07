Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy was seen in a video grinding a lady with a big buttocks on stage during his performance at an event.

It was obvious the Dancehall artiste was enjoying the moment but then the lady was heavy and so she couldn’t move her body properly.

To be honest, I didn’t know Stonebwoy could do serious dirty dancing moves like that…lol

Hopefully, his wife won’t get jealous after watching this video.



Watch the video below:

