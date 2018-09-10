Watch Video: Stonebwoy Fires at Shatta Wale – I Will Beat You

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy was captured on video blasting Shatta Wale during an interview on Hitz FM yesterday.

According to Stonebwoy, his colleague musician Shatta Wale always likes attracting attention by attacking other artists in the music industry.

Stonebwoy went further to say he was surprised to find out that an artiste like Shatta Wale was spreading rumors about the fact that he killed his mother to become famous.

Stonebwoy says he will beat Shatta Wale if he makes such statement in-front of him.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: