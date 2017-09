UK-based Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson posted a video of herself on her Instagram page trying to kill a Lizard in her daughter’s room in Ghana.

According to her, she was the only one who had the courage to catch the Lizard. Both her husband and the kids were all scared to go near the Lizard.

Hmm Caught a lizard in my daughter’s room in Ghana. 3 grown people scared of catching it. Ok maybe 1.. just me.😂This is the first of a 6 part Saga of “The Lizard Trap” A post shared by Stephanie Benson (@stephaniebensonlive) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Kokonsa: