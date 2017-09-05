Watch Video: Soldier Stabs Civilian To Death Over Mobile Phone

A soldier is reported to have stabbed a young man’s neck and stomach with a knife over a phone that did not belong to this soldier.

According to reports, The incident happened last Friday night during the Eid- celebration. The victim, Nana Yaw Owusu was invited to Kasoa by his Muslim friends to the Eid- celebration.

The victim and his friends were walking by the roadside when 3 soldiers suddenly came out from their vehicle and accosted him for no reason. They went further by demanding to search him and he complied but after that the soldiers demanded for his Infinix Note 12 mobile phone.

The victim refused to give up his phone which eventually led to the soldier stabbing him twice on the neck and stomach. Nana Yaw was rushed to the Kasoa hospital where he later died.

Is it not right for a military man to demand a civilian’s phone without any basis.

Watch the video below:

