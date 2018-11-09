Watch Video: Skrew Faze Fires Shots At Fake Friends

Dancehall Musical artist, Skrew Faze went live on Facebook to talk about the fake friends he had in his lifetime.

According to the artist, when you are rich and popular, you get many fake friends following you everywhere you go but then as soon as you are down, they run away to the next rich person.

Skrew Faze was a popular musician in Ghana a few years ago. It seems he has gone into hibernation for a while. Apparently, he has released a song relating to his life story about fake friends.

