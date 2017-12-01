Watch Video: Shoot to Kill illegal Chinese Miners – Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu Fumes

NPP Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Joe Osei-Owusu pleads with the security agencies to shoot and kill any Chinese illegal miner they see during their anti-mining operations.

According to the MP, most of these Chinese miners have been caught mining gold on several occasion but then after they are release, they will still go back to the mining again.

The MP claims most of the farmlands in his constituency have been destroyed by the illegal mining activities of the Chinese nationals.

My opinion, I think It’s right to shoot and kill anyone because of their illegal mining activities. We have laws in this country, the security agencies should just arrest them and then make sure they face the full rigors of the law.

