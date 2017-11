Controversial boxer, Braimah Issah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has launched an astonishing attack on Shatta Wale for laughing at him during an interview on Hit Fm.

Apparently, Shatta Wale was laughing at how Bukom Banku was knocked-out by Bastie Samir during the fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena a few weeks ago.

Bukom Banku was angry to the point that he called Shatta Wale “Gbee naabu” and then went ahead to ruined insults at him.

Watch the video below:

