Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has shown interest in becoming a Parliamentarian for his constituency.

According to the dancehall artiste, he has moved beyond music because he now associates himself with the political class. Apparently, most of his friends are Presidents, Parliamentarians and Ministers.

Shatta Wale claims he wants to help the people in his constituency by becoming a Parliamentarian.

