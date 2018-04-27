Watch Video: Shatta Wale Threatens To Beat Any Ghanaian Who Insults Him on Facebook

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale posted a video of himself yesterday threatening to beat any Ghanaian who comes on his Facebook page to insult him.

According to dancehall artiste, he was ready to go into the homes of people to beat them. He even ask his fans to beat anyone who comes to insult him on his page.

The truth is, Shatta Wale brought all these hatred to himself. He always like to get himself into unnecessary fights. It looks like people are getting fed up with him.

Watch the video below:

