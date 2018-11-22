Watch Video: Shatta Wale Threaten Ghanaians Violence After Saying Ghana is a Village

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was recently captured on video saying Ghana is a village while he was performing on stage in London.

Ghanaians descended on him on social media with insults because they were not happy about the statement he made.

Instead of apologizing to Ghanaians for the statement he made, Shatta Wale decided to do a Facebook live and threaten Ghanaians with violence if they don’t stop insulting him.

According to him, he has the power to cause violence in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: