Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has already started teaching his little boy how to do music during a studio session.

As you can see, the dancehall artiste wants his son to become a dancehall superstar in the future when he grows up.

I hope Shatte Wale doesn’t force his son into music. He should allow the little boy to focus on school so that when he grows up, he can decide on which path to take.



Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: