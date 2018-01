Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale came on stage to “spray” money on his friend Emmanuel Tagoe the ‘Game Boy’ after he defeated Fernando David Saucedo in a boxing match.

The fight took place at the Bukom boxing arena. Although Emmanuel Tagoe won the fight, many Ghanaians were disappointed in the way he won the fight.

It looked at though he wasn’t serious during the fight.

Watch the video below:

