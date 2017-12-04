Watch Video: Shatta Wale Slaps His Bodyguard At 2017 S-Concert

Controversial dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale surprised everyone when he was captured on video slapping his own bodyguard for pushing a fan off stage during the S Concert.

According to our investigation, Shatta Wale basically slapped the Bodyguard because he was not doing his job properly. Apparently, he allowed the fans to jump on stage to distract his performance before pushing them away.

In the first instance, a fan jumped on stage and hugged Shatta Wale before he was push away by the bodyguard. From nowhere, another fan jumped on stage to hug the dancehall artiste and the bodyguard once again him way but then this time around, Shatta Wale give the bodyguard a dirty slap in the face for allowing fans to jump on stage again.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: