Watch Video: Shatta Wale Secretly Partner With Sarkodie To Record New Song

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has released a video of himself dancing to a new song he recorded together with Sarkodie.

It seems he wants everyone to understand the fact that Sarkodie was still his friend even though he recently attack Shatta Wale in a diss song.

I’m not sure if this song was recorded after Sarkodie released his diss song but it is obvious Shatta Wale was very angry when he listen to the diss song. He even launched several attacks on Sarkodie because of the diss song.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: