Watch Video: Shatta Wale Praises Wizkid as a Superstar

Outspoken Dancehall artiste, shatta Wale was captured on video praising Wizkid as a superstar while they chilled together at unknown location.

A few months ago, shatta Wale was bashing Wizkid and said he was not a superstar which generated alot of controversy in the entertainment industry.

If the Dancehall artiste had the chance, he would have kissed Wizkid. At the moment, we don’t know why Shatta Wale made is making a sudden U-turn about Wizkid being a superstar.

