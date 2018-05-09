Watch Video: Shatta Wale Kisses another lady on Shatta Michy’s Birthday

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was captured on video kissing an unknown lady on Shatta Michy’s Birthday a few days ago.

Dancehall artiste was all over the lady as though she was his fiancee. The sad part was that, he was happily doing this in public.

The rumors making rounds is that, Shatta Wale has broken up with her baby mama, Shatta Michy, but then it’s very disrespectful to kiss another lady on Shatta Michy’s Birthday.

This beautiful young lady started dating Shatta Wale when he was not rich. Some people can change as soon as they become wealthy. Shatta Wale should be very careful.

