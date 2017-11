Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale posted a video of himself attacking Wizkid fans for claiming he was a superstar in Africa.

Apparently, some Nigerian fans of Wizkid came on his page to insulted Shatta Wale together with Ghanaian musicians after he made a comment about Wizkid not being a superstar.

As usual, Shatta Wale couldn’t control his anger, he posted a video insulting Nigerians and behaving as if he was on drugs.

Watch the video below:

