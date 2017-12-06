Watch Video: Shatta Wale Insults VVIP, Tic Tac, Obrafourand others – Your Mothers

Controversial dancehall artiste, popularly known as Shatta Wale has responded to his critics by launching an astonishing attack on them during his performance at the 2017 S-Concert in Accra.

Dancehall artiste specifically mention their names, VVIP, Tic Tac, Obrafour, Lord Kenya and said, “YOUR MOTHERS”.

According to Shatta Wale, none of them made money when they were in their prime, instead they were rather interested in traveling abroad to seek greener pastures.

Watch the video below:

