Watch Video: Shatta Wale Fires At Pastors For Predicting His Death

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale went crazy after a Pastor called Cosmos Walker Affran predicted he was next to die after Ebony’s accident.

Dancehall artiste didn’t like the fact that the Pastor wanted to tag him with death and so he decided to post a video of himself warning all Pastors who may want to prophesize about his death.

According to Shatta Wale, he was not ready to entertain such prophecies. He went further to say he was ready to burn down churches of Pastors who will attempt to disobey his warning.

Watch the video below:

