Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has finally released his reply to Sarkodie’s diss song which has gone viral on social media.

Although alot of people have advise Shatta Wale to focus on his new reign album instead of responding to Sarkodie, the artist decided not to listen to advice.

Fans will find it difficult understanding his response to Sarkodie’s diss song. It’s not very clear for me.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: