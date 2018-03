Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was captured on video in a fierce fight with a Police Officer in broad day light at East Legon.

To be honest, you could see the dancehall artiste trying to settle the matter to avoid creating a scene but the Police Officer insisted on doing his work.

Nobody knows what caused the argument but then you will see Shatta Wale exchanging words with the Police Officer as if he was ready to fight.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: