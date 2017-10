Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was captured on video threatening to beat a fan who was causing trouble at his birthday party.

He went further to ruin insults at the fan who was from Nima. According to Shatta Wale, the boys at Nima are known to behave foolishly and so he doesn’t want that kind of behavior at his birthday party.

Eventually, the the gentleman was order out of the venue by the bodyguards of Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below:

