Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale cried uncontrollably during his Speech at Ebony’s One Week Celebration.

He spoke bitterly about the fact that Ghanaian journalists didn’t support Ebony Reigns when she was alive. According to Shatta Wale, they were always criticizing her for no reason.

He went further to rain curses at Ghanaian journalist.

Watch the video below:

