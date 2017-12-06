Watch Video: Shatta Wale Buys Motorbike For the Bodyguard He Slapped at S Concert

Controversial dancehall artiste, popularly known as Shatta Wale decided to compensate his bodyguard by purchasing a new motorbike for him after the unfortunate incident at the S Concert.

We all expected the bodyguard to come out and condemn Shatta Wale for slapping him during his performance at the S Concert a few days ago, but then he rather came out to say he still loves and respect the dancehall artiste after the incident.

He even went further to say it was nobody’s business if shatta wale slapped him at the concert. I guess we now understand why he was not ready to condemn his Boss..one slap one motorbike..lol

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: