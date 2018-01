Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale decided to surprise one of his crew called Captan Abdul Kadir by purchasing a brand new Toyota Saloon car for him.

According to Shatta Wale, “Captan” has been loyal to his “Shatta Movement Family” for sometime now and so he wanted to motivate him by giving him a car.

After receiving the car, “Captan” promised to stay loyal to Shatta Wale forever.

