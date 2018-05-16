Watch Video: Shatta Michy’s Mother Speaks on Break Up & Fight With Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale surprisingly recorded the mother of Shatta Michy as she spoke about her own daughter.

Dancehall artiste posted the audio recording on his Snapchat and went ahead to accuse Shatta Michy of living a disgraceful lifestyle.

He went further to say Shatta Michy needs Rehab because she was addicted to drugs and pills. As you can see, the breakup drama continues.

Shatta Wale is being childish by posting these things on social media.

