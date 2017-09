Shatta Michy, wife of dance hall artiste Shatta Wale was seen passionately kissing a young man in a hot movie scene.

She practically forced herself on the guy as if she was “on heat”. Shatta Michy is supposedly a married woman with kids and so it’s not advisable for her to act these kinds of indecent movie scenes.

We are in Africa not Europe. It seems we are gradually losing our African values and morals.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: