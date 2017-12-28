Watch Video: Shatta Michy “Fight” Slay Queen Dotty Lana at Nightclub

Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy was captured on video in a fist fight with a boss chick known as Dotty Lana at Hajia4Real’s Christmas party in Onyx Nightclub.

At the moment, nobody knows what caused the between these two ladies. They basically fought to the extent of damaging items at the nightclub.

The security men were able to eventually pull them out of the club so that they don’t disrupt the party going on.

Hajia4Real who is a friend to both ladies was seen trying to calm the situation in the video.

Watch the video below:

