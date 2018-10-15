Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Mother in Tears .. SM Tema Fans Went to Her House

According to reports, Sarkodie’s Mother was in tears after Shatta Wale’s fans storm her house at Tema to rain insults at her and the son.

Apparently, Shatta Wale fans in Tema were on their way to the launch of the reign album but then they decided to pass by Sarkodie’s Mother house before heading to their destination.

I think this is a senseless act. If they have any issues with Sarkodie, they should just direct their anger towards him. What’s the sense in raining insults at Sarkodie’s Mother?

