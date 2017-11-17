Watch Video: Sarkodie Spotted In Dubai Airport With Moesha Bodoung

Ghanaian fastest rapper Sarkodie was spotted at the Dubai airport in the company of controversial Ghanaian actress, Moesha Bodoung.

In the video, Moesha is seen chatting with Sarkodie when a fan interrupted to have a brief chat with him. At the moment, we don’t know why these two were traveling together to dubai.

According to reports, Sarkodie was in Dubai to perform at an event together with some other artistes in Africa but then we don’t know why Moesha followed Sarkodie.

Let us hope there’s nothing going on between these two celebrities, because Sarkodie is a married man with kids.

Watch the video below:

When u heard Kuwait got de highest currency in the world, u decided to follow Sarkodie to Dubai for the concert so dat u can run to de Iraq’s men for money 😂😂😂😂😂Moesha! Ghana won’t sit down for u to go n bring Bomb to our country wai! 🔫🔫🔫)kyena bi na 3ha adane Nigeria 😯😯😯@sarkodie sack Moesha please 😯😯 yoooo🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃 A post shared by celebs page (@those_called_celebs) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:06am PST

Kokonsa: