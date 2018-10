Award winning Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie has just stoke a fire by releasing a new diss song for Shatta Wale.

According to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale always seeks attention by insulting other artists in the music industry. A few days ago, Shatta Wale fired a shot at Sarkodie by claiming he was poor.

I guess this angered Sarkodie which made him respond in equal measure.

Watch the video below:

