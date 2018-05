These Sakawa boys were captured on video in a jubilation mode with alot of money packed in a specialize coffin they used for their money ritual.

It’s as though they have won a lottery. They were happily dancing to Shatta Wale’s new song titled, Gringo.

If you look closely and you’ll notice the cover of the coffin on the wall. What is really going on with some of our Ghanaian youth? How did these boys acquire so much money?

Watch the video below:

