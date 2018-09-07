Watch Video: Sakawa Boys Laughs At Whiteman They Just Defrauded

Some Sakawa boys were captured on video laughing at a whiteman they just defrauding under false pretences on the internet.

According to reports, they disguise themselves as women and posted beautiful pictures on the internet. The whiteman thought he has found love and did everything possible to win her heart by sending alot of money.

At the end, he found out they were scammers. He pleaded with them to refund his money but they were rather laughing at him.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: