Watch Video: Sakawa Boy Exposed – Tries To Use His Boss For Money Ritual

This young apprentice was caught red handed when he went to a ritualist “Juju man” to help him make alot of money by using his Boss as sacrificial lamb but God being so good he was exposed.

According to reports, the apprentice works with his boss at Asamankese. On that faithful day, he traveled to Agona odoben to see the “Juju Man”, but unfortunately for him, the “juju man” knows the Boss personally.

And so when the apprentice finished describing the person he wanted to use for the money rituals, the “Juju man” immediately called the Boss to come and see what was going on.

Lo and Behold, when the Boss there, he saw the apprentice in a room with the “Juju man”.

