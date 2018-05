Facebook celebrity, Rosemond Brown is disappointed in Shatta wale for making an attempt to break up with his baby mama, Shatta Michy.

According to Rosemond, Shatta Michy stick with Shatta wale when he was nobody in the music industry and so it wouldn’t be good if Shatta Wale decides to break up with her after he became rich.

She went further to say Shatta Michy accepted to carry his child even though they were not married.

Watch the video below:

