Watch Video: Rosemond Brown Kneel Down to Apologize to Moesha Boudong

Facebook celebrity, Rosemond Brown aka ‘Akuapem Poloo’ was captured on video kneeling down to beg Moesha Boudong on the red carpet at 2018 Golden Movie Awards.

A few weeks ago, Rosemond Brown rain insults on Moesha Boudong for claiming Ghanaian ladies date married men for financial gain during an interview on CNN.

She went further to say Moesha Boudong was cheap for dating married men to get cheap things such as payment of rent, fueling and maintaining of her car.

Nobody knows why she suddenly decided to kneel down and apologize to Moesha Boudong at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards.

