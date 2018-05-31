Watch Video: RIP Last Moment Of Kennedy Agyapong’s late Girlfriend Stacey

A few days ago, it was reported Stacey Offei Darko, who is Kennedy Agyapong’s Girlfriend and Baby mama died while on admission at Dr. Obengfo’s hospital.

According to the mother of Stacey, she went to the hospital to seek medical attention after she noticed she was not feel well, but then the rumor making rounds is that, she went to the Doctor for plastic surgery to enable her get a curvy body and big butts.

Stacy Offei Darko is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP).



Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: